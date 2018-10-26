Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,352 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Nutrien stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.