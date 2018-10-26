FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,980. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.18.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

