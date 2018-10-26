Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $881,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 889,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

