Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 2.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 125.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $65.32. 88,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

