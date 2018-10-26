ETHLend Price Down 7.8% This Week (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. ETHLend has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $494,725.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00250780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.09907424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,180,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kucoin, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.