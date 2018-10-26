Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $116.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $9.60 or 0.00149100 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, BtcTrade.im and Korbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.03164452 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 105,560,613 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, LBank, Bithumb, CoinTiger, BigONE, Bibox, Koineks, ZB.COM, Gatehub, OKEx, Ovis, HBUS, Coinut, C-CEX, ChaoEX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Binance, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, YoBit, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, Coinhub, Bitfinex, QBTC, Bittrex, HitBTC, Exmo, Coinnest, Upbit, C2CX, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Exrates, CoinEx, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, Coinone, Huobi, BTC Markets, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Indodax, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Coinsuper, FCoin, BitForex, Korbit, OKCoin International, Kraken, Bitbns, Crex24, Liquid and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

