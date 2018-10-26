Essendant Inc (ESND) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:ESND opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $477.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.24. Essendant has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Essendant had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Essendant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

