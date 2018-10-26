Esquire Financial (ESQ) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESQ. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Esquire Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $38,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esquire Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Esquire Financial worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

