Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter.

ERIE stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 8th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

In other news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.89 per share, with a total value of $198,229.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,688.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

