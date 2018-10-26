Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $343,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $879,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,451. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 156.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,179. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

