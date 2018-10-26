EQT GP (EQGP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.16%.

EQGP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 340,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EQT GP has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. EQT GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT GP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on EQT GP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

