Enquest (ENQ) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enquest (LON:ENQ) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to an outperform rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 39.40 ($0.51).

LON ENQ opened at GBX 26.08 ($0.34) on Monday. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 47.25 ($0.62).

In related news, insider John Winterman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,930.75).

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

