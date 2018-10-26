Endurance International Group (EIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Endurance International Group updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

EIGI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 1,322,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $86,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $201,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $291,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endurance International Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Endurance International Group worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

