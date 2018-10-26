Endurance International Group (EIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Endurance International Group updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.
EIGI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 1,322,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.
EIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endurance International Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Endurance International Group worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
