Employers (EIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million.

EIG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. Employers has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, COO Stephen V. Festa sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,008.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $417,948. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

