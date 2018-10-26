Emcor Group (EME) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.87 billion.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $69.15. 65,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emcor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 15,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,434 shares of company stock worth $3,166,873. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

