Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELLI. ValuEngine upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

NYSE:ELLI traded down $15.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 3,216,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,673. Ellie Mae has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellie Mae will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $313,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,212 shares in the company, valued at $963,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,821 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,938,000 after buying an additional 240,016 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,959,000 after buying an additional 202,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 199,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,014,000 after buying an additional 163,737 shares during the period.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.