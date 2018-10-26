Eldorado Gold (EGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million.

EGO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,159. The company has a market cap of $721.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 7.19. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

