Eldorado Gold (EGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million.

EGO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,159. The company has a market cap of $721.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 7.19. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Earnings History for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

