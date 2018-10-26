EBCH Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (EBCH)

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One EBCH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EBCH has a total market cap of $123,093.00 and $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EBCH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00251084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.58 or 0.10102387 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCH Token Profile

EBCH’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin . EBCH’s official website is CoinPulse.io

EBCH Token Trading

EBCH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.