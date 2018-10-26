Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,924,000 after purchasing an additional 174,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,358,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,357,000 after buying an additional 95,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,098,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,044,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Shares of DUK opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.