DTE Energy (DTE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,991. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,101,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,654.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock worth $1,674,057. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.