Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Holdings Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Donaldson had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

