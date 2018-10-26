Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Cut by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 6.7% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $73,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

