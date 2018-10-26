Dmc Global (BOOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 249,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 235.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $53,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,044.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti raised Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

