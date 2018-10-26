Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $41.64 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

