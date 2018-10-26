Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Cfra set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.47 ($12.17).

FRA DBK traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €8.52 ($9.91). 21,620,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

