Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.47 ($12.17).

FRA:DBK opened at €8.46 ($9.84) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

