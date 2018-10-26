DECENT (DCT) Hits Market Cap of $8.21 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $490,534.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, Bittrex and LBank. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008809 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009030 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

