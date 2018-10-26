Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $13.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

CY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 4,459,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,702. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $290,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

