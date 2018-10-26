Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $136,290. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 21,459,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,335,000 after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,840,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 165,345 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,402,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

