CyberOptics (CYBE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have $20.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CyberOptics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CyberOptics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,671. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 million, a PE ratio of 150.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.32. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CyberOptics by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

