CVS Group’s (CVSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

LON CVSG traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 819 ($10.70). The stock had a trading volume of 207,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,115. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.22 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

CVS Group plc provides veterinary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste collection services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

