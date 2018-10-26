CubeSmart (CUBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.76 million. CubeSmart updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.41-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2,050,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,202. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.06.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.