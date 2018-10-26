CRTCoin (CRT) Price Down 90.2% Over Last Week

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. CRTCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRTCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded down 90.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000487 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRTCoin (CRT) is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. The official website for CRTCoin is crtcoin.com . CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

