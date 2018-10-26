Crowdholding (YUP) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowdholding token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowdholding has a market cap of $174,161.00 and approximately $2,400.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00149836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00252013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.00 or 0.09670896 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding’s launch date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,502,516 tokens. The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com . Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

