Critical Analysis: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) & Its Peers

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ: FRSX) is one of 192 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FORESIGHT AUTON/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors 1465 6932 13172 610 2.58

FORESIGHT AUTON/S presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 643.46%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -23.07% -19.56% FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors -4.21% -36.96% -0.88%

Volatility & Risk

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s competitors have a beta of -19.53, indicating that their average stock price is 2,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -$15.94 million -26.90 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors $1.77 billion $189.67 million -1.75

FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S. FORESIGHT AUTON/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FORESIGHT AUTON/S competitors beat FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

