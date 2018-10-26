Creative Planning Has $15.23 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $199.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $224.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.3066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

