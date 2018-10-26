CRA International (CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $351.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.78.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. CRA International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 74.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.