Covestro (1COV) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.89 ($97.55).

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during trading on Thursday, reaching €52.70 ($61.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a one year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a one year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

