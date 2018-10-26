Covestro (1COV) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.89 ($97.55).

1COV traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during trading on Thursday, hitting €52.70 ($61.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 12 month high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

