Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce sales of $34.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.48 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $31.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $151.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.17 billion to $154.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.41 billion to $166.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.19. 3,518,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,776. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total value of $699,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,593.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,064 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 130,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

