Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Billion

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce sales of $34.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.48 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $31.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $151.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.17 billion to $154.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.41 billion to $166.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.19. 3,518,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,776. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total value of $699,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,593.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,064 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 130,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply