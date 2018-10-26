CoStar Group (CSGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $401.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. B. Riley boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.82.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.28. 324,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,515. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total transaction of $6,310,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.93, for a total value of $1,805,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,611,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,897,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21,110.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

