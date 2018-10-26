Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Issues Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Shares of OFC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 1,110,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $33.81.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,636.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.