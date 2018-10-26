Continental (CON) PT Set at €220.00 by Warburg Research

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €262.00 ($304.65) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a €260.50 ($302.91) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €193.79 ($225.34).

ETR CON traded down €2.75 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €135.75 ($157.85). The stock had a trading volume of 857,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

