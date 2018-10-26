Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Position Raised by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 1.85% of Consolidated Water worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $241,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

