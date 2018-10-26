ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.50, but opened at $65.69. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 8665436 shares trading hands.

The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $230,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $170,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $8,489,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.