ConocoPhillips (COP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $68.48. 8,193,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

