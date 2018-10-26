Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 7,100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $79,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total value of $2,663,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total value of $272,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,954. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. CL King set a $248.00 price target on Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Littelfuse stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.54 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

