Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.69% of Henry Schein worth $90,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 57.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,590. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.