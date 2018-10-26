Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,829,000 after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.7% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.