Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 273.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 132,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 97,070 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,075.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 78,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.